‘Gujarat has hopes from you’: Arvind Kejriwal tweets to AAP’s 12 new candidates

Ahmedabad: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its fourth list of 12 candidates on Thursday for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat later this year. Among those whose names have been announced in the list includes teachers, tribals, businessmen and social workers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In all, the party has announced 41 candidates so far.

The party has given ticket to Dineshbhai Baria from Kalol seat in Panchmahals district that is reserved for scheduled tribe (ST) candidates.

“Dineshbhai is an arts teacher by profession. He has worked very hard to spread the knowledge about art in the world,” said Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia.

From the Shahera seat, also reserved for ST candidates, the party has fielded Takht Singh Solanki as its candidate. He is a strong leader of the Shehera area and a very popular person, Italia said.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal tweeted his congratulations to the candidates selected by the party. “Fight hard. This time, the people of Gujarat only have hopes from you”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AAP is trying to position itself as the main challenger to the BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for more than two and half decades now.

The list also includes Nirmalsinh Parmar for Himatnagar seat, a retired teacher and Doulat Patel for Gandhinagar (South), a businessman. For the Sanand seat, the party has fielded Kuldeep Vaghela, who is an industrialist and for the Vatva seat in Ahmedabad, the party has given ticket to Bipin Patel (Vatva), who runs a garments shop.

Among others, the party has chosen Daulat Patel, also a businessman, as its candidate from Gandhinagar (South) Assembly.

Ramjibhai Chudasama has been declared as the AAP candidate from Keshod Assembly of Junagadh. “He is a social leader and has been associated with various organisations of Koli Samaj. He has also worked with the Congress party in the past,” Italia said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shailesh Bhabhor (Garbada) is an AAP worker, Pankaj Tayde (Limbayat, Surat) is a businessman and social worker, while Pankaj Patel (Gandevi) is a young tribal leader, the AAP leader said.