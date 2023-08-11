Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh request for interim stay rejected by Gujarat HC

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat high court on Friday declined to order an interim stay on criminal defamation proceedings against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh till the disposal of their pending appeal in a sessions court.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh (PTI/)

The two AAP leaders face proceedings in connection with a defamation case filed by Gujarat University, accusing them of making “sarcastic” and “derogatory” comments over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s graduation degree. Kejriwal and his AAP have been locked in a running battle with the Centre and PM Modi over various issues and accused the PM of fabricating his education qualifications.

A bench of justice Samir J Dave declined any immediate relief at Friday’s proceedings after hearing the arguments of lawyers representing the AAP leader and public prosecutor Mitesh Amin.

A metropolitan court summoned the two leaders in June on a defamation complaint by Gujarat Univerity registrar Piyush Patel for their comments made in March after the high court set aside the Central Information Commission’s order on PM Modi’s degree and imposed a fine on Kejriwal. The court observed that there was a prima facie case against them under section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The two politicians challenged the metropolitan court’s summons and asked the sessions court to stay the proceedings in the subordinate court till the pendency of their main application. This request was rejected by the court last Saturday, after which they approached the Gujarat high court.