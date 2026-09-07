Gujarat HC grants AAP’ Chaitar Vasava 7-day bail to attend assembly

The Gujarat High Court on Monday granted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Chaitar Vasava seven-day temporary bail to attend the monsoon session of the state Assembly, scheduled from September 9 to 11.

The court has barred him from leaving Gandhinagar and from addressing the public or the media. (Mla Chaitar Vasava | Facebook page)

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Vasava, the Dediapada legislator, is lodged in Vadodara Central Jail after a Rajpipla sessions court in June sentenced him, his wife Shakuntala and seven others to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹25,000 each in a 2023 case of assaulting forest officials and extortion. The bail period runs from the time of his release.

The court has barred him from leaving Gandhinagar and from addressing the public or the media. The government said the invitation was issued under Assembly rules.

Also Read: Gujarat HC refuses to stay AAP legislator Chaitar Vasava’s 7-year sentence

The prosecution alleged that on October 30, 2023, forest officials removed crops grown on government land near Bogaj village in Dediapada. They were later called to Vasava’s house, where he allegedly threatened them, slapped an official and fired a pistol in the air. His wife is accused of extorting ₹60,000. Charges included rioting, assault on a public servant, extortion and Arms Act offences.

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{{^usCountry}} His lawyers have disputed the firearm claim, saying no weapon or ballistic report was produced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His lawyers have disputed the firearm claim, saying no weapon or ballistic report was produced. {{/usCountry}}

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On August 24, the high court refused regular bail and suspension of sentence, saying an MLA should have guided people to legal remedies and that releasing a convicted legislator could suggest those in power are above the law. It cited his antecedents and alleged misuse of earlier liberty.

Also Read:AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava convicted by Rajpipla court in assault, extortion case

Shakuntala and four co-convicts were granted bail in July as secondary accused. Vasava has not been formally disqualified. He is expected to attend the session and return to jail when the seven days end. His appeal against conviction is pending.