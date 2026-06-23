AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava convicted by Rajpipla court in assault, extortion case

A sessions court in Rajpipla in Gujarat’s Narmada district on Tuesday convicted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Dediapada constituency Chaitar Vasava and several co-accused in a case involving assault, intimidation and extortion of forest officials. The tribal leader will face disqualification as MLA if the sentence awarded is two years or more. (Mla Chaitar Vasava | Facebook page)

Additional sessions judge A V Hirpara delivered the judgment and awarded him seven years of imprisonment.

The case relates to an incident on October 30, 2023, after forest authorities removed illegal cultivation from government forest land and registered a forest offence. According to the prosecution, forest officials were later called to Vasava’s residence, where a forester was abused, slapped and threatened. A firearm was allegedly discharged in the air to create fear. The next day, officials were allegedly forced to pay ₹60,000 at Pitha Ground.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on November 2, 2023 and the charge sheet was filed on January 30, 2024. Charges were framed on August 7, 2025. During the trial, 17 prosecution witnesses were examined.

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Special public prosecutor Amit Nair submitted that witness statements, documentary evidence, call records and bank details established the role of the accused. He also referred to recent FIRs against Vasava to argue a pattern of conduct. The court accepted the prosecution case and held the accused guilty.

Senior advocate S K Joshi represented the accused. Applications to recall prosecution witnesses and to lead defence evidence were rejected by the sessions court and upheld by the Gujarat High Court on May 7.

The Supreme Court also upheld the High Court order on May 19. A subsequent plea to examine defence witnesses was also rejected by the sessions court and upheld by the high court on May 27, clearing the way for final arguments before the judgment on June 23.