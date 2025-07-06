Gujarat AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava arrested in murder case

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitar Vasava has been arrested by Gujarat police on Saturday in connection with a murder case. As per a report by news agency PTI, the Gujarati politician has been arrested on attempt to murder charges. AAP leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal and more have condemned the arrest of the Gujarat MLA(X/@Chaitar_Vasava)

As per the FIR filed against the MLA, the arrest was made after he allegedly attacked a taluka panchayat functionary at Dediapada in Narmada district.

As per PTI, the Vasava got agitated after raising objection over his nominee not being considered for appointment as a member of the 'Aapno Taluko Vibrant Taluko' (ATVT), a local-level coordination committee.

The Gujarat MLA then allegedly abused a the woman president of the Sagbara taluka president.

An FIR has been registered at Dediapada police station under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman through words, gestures), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult) and 324 (3) (damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Section 144 imposed, AAP leaders call for release

Following the arrest of the AAP MLA, section 144 has been imposed in Dediapada. Based on this, no gathering of four or people will be allowed in order to maintain law and order.

Shortly after his arrest, Aam Aadmi Party leasers have called for the release of Vasava.

National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to 'X' and stated that the party will not be intidimated by the BJP's action.

"BJP has arrested AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava in Gujarat. After losing the Visavadar by-election to AAP, the BJP is rattled. If they think such arrests will intimidate AAP, they are making a huge mistake. The people of Gujarat are fed up with BJP's misgovernance, goondaism, and dictatorship. Now, the people will give BJP a fitting reply," wrote Kejriwal.

AAP leader Gopal Rai referred to the arrest as "shameful"

"Rattled by their defeat in the Visavadar by-election, the BJP is resorting to such desperate tactics. If they think AAP will be intimidated by this, they are gravely mistaken. The people of Gujarat are fed up with BJP's oppression, goondaism, and dictatorship -- and they will now deliver a strong and decisive reply," wrote Rai on X.