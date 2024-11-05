Gujarat: One worker dead in structure collapse at Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train construction site

A worker died after a temporary structure collapsed at a construction site on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor in Gujarat's Anand district on Tuesday.



“Preliminary information suggests that four workers were trapped between concrete blocks, two of them have been rescued. One of the workers died in hospital,” PTI quoted Gaurav Jasani, superintendent of police (SP).



According to an official of National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), a temporary structure of steel and concrete blocks being used for well foundation work fell down. Rescue operation underway to save four workers trapped under the debris after a bridge collapsed, in Gujarat's Anand, Tuesday.(PTI)

The site is near the Mahi river near Vadodara, and a rescue operation was being carried out using cranes and excavators, he added.



Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project is a 508-kilometer corridor that aims to transform high-speed rail travel in India by connecting two of the country's largest economic hubs with a top speed of 320 km/h.



After the completion of the corridor, the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be reduced to about two hours, down from the current six-hour journey by conventional rail.



Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project passes through Gujarat and Maharashtra, connecting business centres of Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad. The sanctioned cost of MAHSR project is ₹1,08,000 crore.



On Sunday, officials told PTI said that the construction of 12 out of the total 20 river bridges in Gujarat for the 508-km long Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor has been completed.

The 120-metre-long bridge on the Kharera river in Navsari district is the 12th such structure to be recently completed in Gujarat, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said according to PTI.

The bullet train project covers Gujarat (352 km) and Maharashtra (156 km), with a total of 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.



(With PTI inputs)