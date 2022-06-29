Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gujarat Police team conducts searches at Teesta Setalvad’s Mumbai residence

Balasaheb Tambe, a senior police inspector with Mumbai’s Santacruz police station, said the team began the search at 11am and it went on till 1.30pm
Teesta Setalvad being produced before a court in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (PTI)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 03:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A Gujarat Police team on Wednesday conducted searches at the Mumbai residence of rights activist Teesta Setalvad, who was arrested on Saturday for allegedly fabricating evidence, and documents and influencing witnesses in cases related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Balasaheb Tambe, a senior police inspector with Mumbai’s Santacruz police station, said the team began the search at 11am and it went on till 1:30pm.

“We were not informed as to what the police team was looking for, but they asked for our help and accordingly a constable from the Santacruz police station was sent along with them to the residence,” Tambe said.

Setalvad was arrested a day after the Supreme Court ruled out a larger conspiracy behind the 2002 Gujarat riots. It called for a need to proceed against some “disgruntled officers of the State of Gujrat and others” whose “coalesced efforts were to create a sensation by making false revelations.”

A team of Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad took Setalvad in custody from her residence hours after a case was registered in Ahmedabad.

