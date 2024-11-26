Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gujarat: ‘Serial killer’ arrested for rape-murder of 19-year-old woman

ByHT News Desk
Nov 26, 2024 08:50 AM IST

The Haryana native was arrested after the 19-year-old girl's body was found on November 14 near the tracks close to Udvada railway station

An alleged serial killer involved in murders across four states was arrested by the Gujarat police for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in Valsad district.

An alleged serial killer was arrested by the Gujarat police for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl
An alleged serial killer was arrested by the Gujarat police for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl

Rahul Jat, from Rohtak, Haryana, was caught by the police after the 19-year-old girl's body was found on November 14 near the tracks close to the Udvada railway station.

Also Read: Murderer bursts firecrackers outside victim’s home to celebrate his release after 20 years in jail

The teenager was returning home from tuitions in the evening when she was attacked, raped and murdered, officials said.

A day before his arrest, Jat had allegedly robbed and murdered a woman on a train near Secunderabad railway station in Telangana, an official told PTI.

Also Read: Baba Siddique murder: Absconding prime accused’s aide held in Jalandhar

"Rahul Jat was held from the parking lot of Vapi railway station in Valsad on Sunday night in a joint operation carried out by local and railway police. Jat travelled extensively and kept changing his location. We have found that he is involved in at least four cases of loot and murder on trains and at railway stations in Karnataka, West Bengal, Telangana and Maharashtra," said superintendent of police, Karanraj Vaghela.

Also Read: Police crack Zirakpur murder case within 24 hours, 2 held

The police revealed that in October, he had raped and murdered a woman on a train near Solapur railway station in Maharashtra. He also stabbed an elderly man to death on Katihar express train near Howrah railway station in West Bengal.

Jat faces accusations of murdering a train passenger in Mulki in Karnataka as well.

SP Vaghela stated that Jat had more than a dozen cases registered against him in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

“Jat travelled on trains and committed loot and murder. He visited Surat, Valsad and Vapi four to five times in the last one year. He had come here to collect his salary from a hotel where he worked. He raped and murdered the 19-year-old girl during this visit,” he told the agency. 

The police caught Jat after a massive search involving police units from different states and checking of footage of 2000 CCTV cameras in Vapi, Valsad, Surat and Udvada. Footage from a CCTV camera gave the police a clear picture of Rahul Jat.

The police said Jat was jailed from 2018-19 and 2024 in cases related to truck theft and illegal arms smuggling in Rajasthan, Haryana, UP and Uttarakhand.

They added that he looted people whenever he found them alone and raped women, especially in the coaches for differently-abled passengers. Nabbing him proved tough; he kept moving and mostly slept at railway platforms and in trains.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On