Police crack Zirakpur murder case within 24 hours, 2 held

Cracking the blind murder of a 35-year-old Dhakoli resident within 24 hours, police have arrested the two assailants.

The accused, identified as Sonu,19, of Manimajra and Varun Rai, 29, of Delhi, were nabbed from Baltana, Zirakpur, on Friday. Rai currently resides in a rented accommodation in City Enclave, Pabhat road, Zirakpur, said police.

The murderous attack on Thursday night had left Dilawar Singh, a resident of Dhakola village, Dhakoli, dead on the spot and his associate, Shubham, 25, critically injured.

Shubham, a resident of Karnal, Haryana, remains under treatment at a government hospital in Chandigarh and is out of danger.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Zirakpur DSP Jaspinder Singh Gill, along with Zirakpur SHO inspector Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon, said the murder was a fallout of a dispute over a female friend.

“Sonu suspected that Dilawar also had a relationship with his girlfriend and thus, nursing a grudge, he killed him. We have recovered the knife and scooter used in crime. The accused had stolen the scooter from Panchkula. While Sonu took shelter at an acquaintance’s place in Pabhat, Varun initially fled from Zirakpur after the murder, but eventually returned, following which both of them were arrested from Baltana,” the DSP said.

On Thursday night, while both the victims were heading home on a scooter around 2.30 am, Sonu intercepted them near Kalka chowk bus stand and stabbed them.

The DSP added that the police were investigating whether the accused were earlier involved in a drug racket.

Jaswant Singh, father of the deceased, who is posted with the Border Security Force (BSF), claimed that his son was involved in a drug nexus and was murdered following a dispute over drug money.

“While I am guarding the borders to secure my country from enemies, my son was killed here. My son left his eight-year-old daughter behind. As he was pulled into drug dealing, I repeatedly requested Dhakoli police to take my son along and catch the suppliers, who are getting youngsters addicted to drugs. They killed my son over drug money,” Jaswant added.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 103 (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt to another person), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) and 3 (5) (act done by several persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Zirakpur police station.