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    Gujarat ‘suicide’ turns into murder: Parents arrested after allegedly forcing son to drink acid, strangling him

    The suicide of a 26-year-old man at his home in Rajkot has turned out to be a murder. Police arrested his parents after the autopsy found death by strangulation

    Updated on: Jul 04, 2026 8:42 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    What was initially reported as the suicide of a 26-year-old man at his home in Gujarat’s Rajkot district has turned out to be a murder, with police arresting his parents after the autopsy found he died of strangulation, officials said on Friday.

    Police said his parents, Babubhai Bambva and Manishaben Bambva, allegedly forced him to consume acid during an argument over his drinking habit and then strangled him. They were arrested on Friday. (PTI/representative )
    Police said his parents, Babubhai Bambva and Manishaben Bambva, allegedly forced him to consume acid during an argument over his drinking habit and then strangled him. They were arrested on Friday. (PTI/representative )

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    Ram Bharwad, a resident of Gundala village in Gondal taluka, died on June 30.

    Parents made him drink acid

    Police said his parents, Babubhai Bambva and Manishaben Bambva, allegedly forced him to consume acid during an argument over his drinking habit and then strangled him. They were arrested on Friday.

    “The post-mortem findings did not match the suicide version given by the parents. During questioning, they admitted to the crime... Following the autopsy, Ram’s wife filed a complaint against her in-laws and a case was registered under BNS sections 103(1) (murder), 124 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt with acid) and 54 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention),” said Rajkot (rural) SP Vijay Singh Gurjar. htc

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    Home/India News/Gujarat ‘suicide’ Turns Into Murder: Parents Arrested After Allegedly Forcing Son To Drink Acid, Strangling Him
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