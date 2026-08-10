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    Gujarat: Surat doctor found dead, committee formed to probe ragging, harassment

    Gujarat minister of state for health Praful Pansheriya ordered the inquiry and directed the submission of a report within 24 hours

    Updated on: Aug 10, 2026, 08:31:43 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Investigation into Resident Doctor's Death

    A resident doctor was found dead in his room at the postgraduate hostel of the New Civil Hospital in Gujarat’s Surat on Sunday morning, prompting the formation of a committee to examine whether he faced ragging, mental or physical harassment. The committee will record statements from fellow students and other resident doctors.

    The committee will record statements from fellow students and other resident doctors. (Shutterstock)
    The committee will record statements from fellow students and other resident doctors. (Shutterstock)

    Gujarat minister of state for health Praful Pansheriya ordered the inquiry and directed the submission of a report within 24 hours. “No one guilty will be spared. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for ragging, mental harassment or negligence,” a state health department statement quoted Pansheriya as saying.

    The Civil Hospital dean and superintendent will head the inquiry committee, while additional medical education director (Gandhinagar), Jayesh Sachde, will supervise the inquiry, the statement said.

    Pansheriya directed the committee to inspect the hospital and hostel premises on Sunday night and complete the inquiry without delay. He spoke to the doctor’s father over the phone to offer his condolences and assured the family of support and action against anyone found responsible, the statement said.

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    Home/India News/Gujarat: Surat Doctor Found Dead, Committee Formed To Probe Ragging, Harassment
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