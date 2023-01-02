Home / India News / Gujarat’s former chief secretary dies, PM leads tributes

Gujarat’s former chief secretary dies, PM leads tributes

india news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 09:53 PM IST

New Delhi: Gujarat’s former chief secretary Manjula Subramaniam died at a hospital in Vadodara on Sunday due to health complications, an official statement said on Monday

Manjula Subramaniam died due to health complications on Sunday. (HT)
Manjula Subramaniam died due to health complications on Sunday. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: Gujarat’s former chief secretary Manjula Subramaniam died at a hospital in Vadodara on Sunday due to health complications, an official statement said on Monday.

A 1972-batch IAS officer, Subramaniam served as the state’s first woman chief secretary. The seasoned bureaucrat also worked in the ministry of commerce and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Subramaniam and said: “Anguished by the demise of veteran bureaucrat Dr. Manjula Subramaniam Ji. She was widely respected for her understanding of policy related issues and action oriented approach. I recall my interactions with her when I was CM. Condolences to her family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel expressed condolences over her death.

“Condolences on the passing away of the first woman Chief Secretary of Gujarat Dr. Manjula Subramaniamji. Her contribution in the development journey of the state is commendable. I pray that God rests her soul in peace and gives strength to his relatives to bear this sorrow,” he tweeted.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out