Gujarat's Omicron tally climbs to 9; two UK returnees infected with variant
Gujarat's Omicron tally climbs to 9; two UK returnees infected with variant

On Saturday, a 15-year-old boy from Gandhinagar was also detected with the Omicron variant after returning from the UK, Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner Dhaval Patel said.
Gujarat's Omicron tally has climbed to nine. (ANi file photo. Representative image)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 01:17 PM IST
PTI | , Ahmedabad

A 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy, who recently arrived in Gujarat from the United Kingdom, have been found infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, officials said on Sunday.

With this, the total number of such cases in the state has gone up to nine. The NRI (non-resident Indian) tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the RT-PCR test carried out at the Ahmedabad international airport soon after his arrival from the UK on December 15, a health department official said.

Also Read| 3 Omicron patients in Gujarat test negative for Covid-19, discharged

"The man's sample was later found infected with the Omicron variant," Anand district health officer Dr M T Chhari said. He was scheduled to reach the state's Anand city from Ahmedabad. "But, after he tested positive for the coronavirus, he was taken to the Ahmedabad civil hospital from the airport. The patient is currently recovering at the Ahmedabad civil hospital," Dr Chhari said. His co-passengers and other contacts have tested negative for the viral infection, the official said.

