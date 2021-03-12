Gulmarg gets over 13 inches of fresh snow as Kashmir weather remains erratic

The upper reaches of Kashmir are receiving fresh snowfall, while rains lash many other parts of the region. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted erratic weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir till March 15. Tourist resort of Gulmarg has received more than 13 inches of snow during the night.

Snowfall was recorded in several north Kashmir towns including Kupwara and Baramulla. Srinagar city and south Kashmir witnessed heavy snowfall through the night, bringing down the temperature.

Director MeT, Sonum Lotus said widespread incessant light to moderate rain, snow (on higher reaches) in Kashmir and at scattered places in Jammu was likely to continue. "We expect significant decrease in rain from March 12 but weather is likely to remain erratic till March 15," he said, while warning about the possibility of landslides and avalanches at vulnerable spots as the land is fully saturated.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar at night was 2.2 degree Celsius, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minimum night temperatures of 0.3 degree and minus 2.4 degree Celsius respectively.