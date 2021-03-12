Home / India News / Gulmarg gets over 13 inches of fresh snow as Kashmir weather remains erratic
india news

Gulmarg gets over 13 inches of fresh snow as Kashmir weather remains erratic

Gulmarg recorded minimum night temperature of minus 2.4 degree Celsius.
By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:59 AM IST
Gulmarg: Locals climb up a snow covered mountain after fresh snowfall at the ski resort of Gulmarg, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan) (PTI02_28_2021_000236B)(PTI)

The upper reaches of Kashmir are receiving fresh snowfall, while rains lash many other parts of the region. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted erratic weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir till March 15. Tourist resort of Gulmarg has received more than 13 inches of snow during the night.

Snowfall was recorded in several north Kashmir towns including Kupwara and Baramulla. Srinagar city and south Kashmir witnessed heavy snowfall through the night, bringing down the temperature.

Director MeT, Sonum Lotus said widespread incessant light to moderate rain, snow (on higher reaches) in Kashmir and at scattered places in Jammu was likely to continue. "We expect significant decrease in rain from March 12 but weather is likely to remain erratic till March 15," he said, while warning about the possibility of landslides and avalanches at vulnerable spots as the land is fully saturated.

Also Watch: Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Anantnag

The maximum temperature in Srinagar at night was 2.2 degree Celsius, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minimum night temperatures of 0.3 degree and minus 2.4 degree Celsius respectively.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga

Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir news weather updates
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP