Gunfight erupts between commandos, Maoists in forest in Kerala

Kochi: A gunbattle broke out between commandos of the Kerala Police’s Thunderbolt squad and Maoists in a forest area in Kannur district on Monday, a police officer said.

The encounter between commandos of Kerala police and Maoists in Kannur district comes just a week after two Maoists were apprehended by security forces following a gunfight in a forest area near Periya in Wayanad district. (HT Archives)

“The gunbattle took place deep inside the forest near Uruppumkutty within the Karikkottakkari police station limits. No one has been taken into custody yet. More details of the encounter are not known yet,” the officer said.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he added.

“From 9:30 am till 11:30 am, sounds of gunfire from the forest were heard frequently. The spot where the gunfight has taken place is around seven kilometres inside the forest from the nearest inhabited place,” Jose Evan, a local ward member, told reporters.

While there are local media reports of injuries to Maoists and arms being seized, top officials of the police were unavailable for comment. Many police personnel have been deployed in the area as part of ensuring a security blanket.

The incident comes just a week after two Maoists were apprehended by security forces following a gunfight in a forest area near Periya in Wayanad district. Another suspected Maoist sympathiser was arrested in Koyilandy in Kozhikode district earlier. The arrested Maoists were identified as Chandu and Unnimaya, members of the Kabani Dalam, a Maoist unit that operates in Kannur and Wayanad districts of the state.

