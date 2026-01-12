Gurgaon freezes at 0.6°C as temperature hits new low amid cold wave

In the bulletin shared X, the lowest temperature for Haryana was recorded at the Gurgaon AWS. After Gurugram, the lowest temperature was recorded at Narnaul at 1.2 degrees Celsius. A bulletin shared by IMD Chandigarh to HT reporters confirmed the same.

As the cold wave continues to grip North India, temperatures in Haryana's Gurgaon hit a new low. As per the official bulletin issued by the Chandigarh office of the Indian Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature recorded in Gurgaon stood at 0.6 degrees Celsius.

Based on data from IMD Chandigarh, on Saturday, Gurgaon recorded a temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius, and on Sunday, the temperature stood at 4.1 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the lowest temperature for Monday stood at three degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, a day after Delhi's Ayanagar recorded a low of 2.9 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave alert in place for Gurugram Amid the low temperatures in Gurgaon, IMD officials have issued an orange alert for the region for the next two days after a fresh cold wave warning.

Speaking on the sudden dip in Gurgaon temperature, an IMD official told HT that the cold wave and dense fog conditions are expected to continue.

“Before this, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.8°C on January 3. Meanwhile, we observed a significant drop in temperatures in the district compared to Sunday by nearly 3.5 degrees. The cold wave and dense fog weather conditions are likely to continue in Gurugram until Tuesday,” the official said.

Frost visible in fields In several villages on the outskirts of Gurugram, frost was visible on crops and vegetation during the early hours of Monday morning.

As per weather experts, such frost formation indicates near-freezing or sub-zero temperatures, even if official urban readings vary slightly.