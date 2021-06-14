Guru Arjan Dev martyrdom day: Know about its significance, history

Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth guru of Sikhs, was martyred on June 16, 1606. The Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Arjan Dev in 2021 is on June 14. According to the Hindu calendar, the Shaheedi Diwas or the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev is observed on Jeth Sudi 4, which falls on June 14 this year.

Born in 1563 in Goindval of Tarn Taran district, Guru Arjan Dev was the first martyr of the Sikh religion and was executed on the orders of Mughal emperor Jahangir. The Mughals were afraid of his increasing influence in northern India and the spread of Sikhism.

He had compiled the first edition of the Sikh scripture Adi Granth, which is now known as Guru Granth Sahib.

On Guru Arjan Dev's martyrdom day, people often organise religious events where they read Sri Guru Granth Sahib. Langars are also distributed in Gurudwara. This year due to the second wave of Covid-19, no big event will be organised.

Every year, a batch of Sikh pilgrims, also known as jatha, travels to Pakistan to mark the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore. This year, the jatha was scheduled to depart for Pakistan on June 6.

The jatha would not be able to travel to Pakistan this year to mark the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev as Pakistan has not granted permission to it due to the coromavirus pandemic, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said on Friday.