Gurugram: 3 men perform stunts on SUVs, disrupt traffic on Dwarka Expressway

In Gurugram, three men were seen performing dangerous stunts on SUVs on the Dwarka Expressway, prompting a police investigation after a video of the incident went viral.

Witnesses said the convoy-like movement of the SUVs suggested the stunts were intentional and coordinated.(Representational)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicles were driven at high speed for several kilometres while the occupants carried out risky manoeuvres. These included zigzag driving across lanes, sudden braking, and opening windows while the SUVs were in motion. The erratic driving reportedly forced other commuters to slow down abruptly to avoid accidents.

Witnesses said the convoy-like movement of the SUVs suggested the stunts were intentional and coordinated. The behaviour created panic among other motorists, especially given the high-speed nature of the expressway, where even minor errors can lead to serious crashes.

Adding to the concern, the number plates of all three vehicles were allegedly tampered with, making identification more difficult. This has raised questions about whether the individuals involved were deliberately trying to avoid being traced after the incident.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} After the video surfaced online and quickly spread across social media, the Gurugram Police took cognisance of the matter. Officials have begun examining high-definition CCTV footage from cameras installed along the expressway to track the movement of the vehicles. They are also analysing the viral video to gather additional clues about the SUVs and those inside them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the video surfaced online and quickly spread across social media, the Gurugram Police took cognisance of the matter. Officials have begun examining high-definition CCTV footage from cameras installed along the expressway to track the movement of the vehicles. They are also analysing the viral video to gather additional clues about the SUVs and those inside them. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} A senior police officer confirmed that efforts are underway to identify the accused and assured that strict action will follow once they are traced. Authorities have reiterated that reckless driving and stunt behaviour on public roads will not be tolerated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior police officer confirmed that efforts are underway to identify the accused and assured that strict action will follow once they are traced. Authorities have reiterated that reckless driving and stunt behaviour on public roads will not be tolerated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON