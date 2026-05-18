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Gurugram: 3 men perform stunts on SUVs, disrupt traffic on Dwarka Expressway

Gurugram police are investigating three men performing dangerous stunts in SUVs on the Dwarka Expressway after a viral video surfaced. 

Updated on: May 18, 2026 11:13 am IST
PTI |
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In Gurugram, three men were seen performing dangerous stunts on SUVs on the Dwarka Expressway, prompting a police investigation after a video of the incident went viral.

Witnesses said the convoy-like movement of the SUVs suggested the stunts were intentional and coordinated.(Representational)

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicles were driven at high speed for several kilometres while the occupants carried out risky manoeuvres. These included zigzag driving across lanes, sudden braking, and opening windows while the SUVs were in motion. The erratic driving reportedly forced other commuters to slow down abruptly to avoid accidents.

Witnesses said the convoy-like movement of the SUVs suggested the stunts were intentional and coordinated. The behaviour created panic among other motorists, especially given the high-speed nature of the expressway, where even minor errors can lead to serious crashes.

Adding to the concern, the number plates of all three vehicles were allegedly tampered with, making identification more difficult. This has raised questions about whether the individuals involved were deliberately trying to avoid being traced after the incident.

 
dwarka expressway gurugram
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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