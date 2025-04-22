Gurugram biker abused by group of drunk men identifies accused through AI: Report

A bike trip for breakfast took a violent turn in Haryana's Gurugram when a group of bikers was allegedly assaulted by drunk men in a car on Sunday morning. The incident reportedly happened near Dwarka Expressway. Hardik Sharma reportedly used artificial intelligence tools to trace the accused after the incident.(Screengrab from video posted on X by @GreaterNoidaW)

Hardik Sharma, the complainant, is a 26-year-old software developer in Gurugram and is a resident of Sector 46. In his complaint, Sharma said that he was travelling to Manesar from Ambience Mall for breakfast on Sunday morning along with other bikers when a black Mahindra Scorpio started following them and repeatedly tried to hit him. The incident happened at 7.20 am on Sunday, said police.

“They were driving dangerously close to us, trying to provoke and push us off the road,” the techie said, adding, “to avoid any mishap, we slowed down our bikes and pulled to the side of the road under Dwarka Expressway to let them pass. They stopped in front of us, four men got out of the car and attacked us.”

According to Sharma, the men were drunk and carried steel rods and baseball bats that they used to hit the group of bikers. Sharma said that he was hit on his head with a rod and if not for his helmet, he would have died. However, he did sustain four injuries on his head, which was later confirmed in his medical report.

Apart from hitting Sharma, the group of men also allegedly vandalised his bike, a Kawasaki ZX-4R. “They broke the fairing panels, lights, and fuel tank,” Sharma said.

Several purported videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, showing a group of men abusing and hitting bikers and their vehicles even as they pleaded with them to let go.

Accused tracked through AI

Hardik Sharma told NDTV that after the incident, he used artificial intelligence tools to trace the accused. He said that they found the social media accounts of the accused men using a paid AI tool and showed them to the police.

"We use some paid AIs on which if you upload photos or videos, it can lead you to the social media of the person in them if they have a public profile. So, we found them on Instagram and we also gave the police the details. We showed them the media of the gym where they worked out," NDTV quoted Sharma as saying.

However, he alleged that no arrests have been made so far.

Sharma also said that the men caused severe damage worth ₹4-5 lakh to his bike and wants them to pay for it.

"I don't even know why they started hitting us. They didn't say anything, just started attacking us. I also want them to pay for the damage to my bike. It's a very expensive bike. It costs ₹11 lakh. They damaged the bike and damaged the accessories worth ₹3 to 4 lakh that I installed. The damage rounds up to around ₹4 to ₹5 lakh," he told NDTV.

What police said

Police said that they have received videos of the incident recorded by passersby and that they are using them to track the accused.

“We are using the vehicle registration number and video footage to trace the accused. Prima facie, the assailants appeared to be under influence of alcohol,” Bharat Singh, investigating officer from sector 46 police station said.

An FIR has been filed against four accused under sections 3 (criminal conspiracy or common intention),115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 281 (rash or negligent driving), 126 (concerns wrongful restraint) , 351 (criminal intimidation) and 324 (mischief) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

With inputs from Ishita Singh.