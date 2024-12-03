Gurugram: BluSmart cab driver robs woman at gunpoint, company ‘deeply saddened’

A Gurugram woman and her son experienced a nightmare for a cab ride after the driver held them at gunpoint and robbed them. He threatened the mother to transfer ₹55,000 into his account. The incident took place near Sector 83 of Gurugram on Friday. (Reuters)

The driver, associated with cab service provider BluSmart, has since been arrested, NDTV reported.

The incident took place on Friday when the woman, along with her son, took a BluSmart cab from Gurugram's Airia Mall to her home in Sector 86.

When the cab neared Sector 83, the driver stopped and pointed a gun at the woman, forcing her to transfer ₹55,000 to his account through UPI. He also robbed her of her bag, then asked her to get out of the car with her son, and fled the scene.

Police said that the cab driver, Sonu Singh, hails from Uttar Pradesh and lived as a tenant in Gurugram. He is currently in police custody.

"The recovery (of money) will be made after interrogating the accused," a police official was quoted as saying.

BluSmart reacts

Following the incident, cab aggregator BluSmart issued a statement and said that it was "deeply saddened and disturbed" by the incident.

"The safety and security of our riders is our utmost priority. We have stringent onboarding processes, including mandatory background checks, face-to-face interviews, and driving tests. Our technology platform incorporates facial recognition to verify driver identities and a dedicated safety helpline for riders. Despite these measures, this unfortunate incident highlights the need for constant vigilance and improvement," it added.

The company said that it is taking immediate steps towards further strengthening its safety protocols. It "apologised" to the affected family, saying that it is "committed to providing them with all necessary support".

Meanwhile, Anmol Singh Jaggi, one of the BluSmart founders, said that after more than five years of building a safe mobility solution, such an incident "feels personal'.

He said that he was deeply disturbed by the incident, adding that safety is BluSmart's foundation.

"BluSmart's exhaustive documentation process, coupled with swift action from our QRT team, ensured the accused was caught in less than 24 hours of the incident being reported. Immediate steps: enhanced driver training & strengthened safety protocols," he wrote in a post on X.

"Your safety is our priority. Always," Jaggi reiterated.