Gurugram man jumps from 41st floor of posh Noida society, was in monetary distress: Police

A 29-year-old man from Gurugram died by suicide by jumping from the balcony of the 41st floor of a high-rise society in Noida on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday morning. (Justdial)

A preliminary investigation revealed the man – a resident of Manesar in Gurugram – was staying at an Airbnb at Supernova Spira society in Noida sector 94 when he took the extreme step. The man appeared to be distressed over a monetary issue but a detailed probe is underway, the police added.

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On Saturday morning, a team from sector 126 police station rushed to the society upon learning about the man’s death by suicide.

Around 11am, the man reportedly crossed the balcony and started walking on the ledge, an officer said, seeking anonymity.

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“When an AC technician working in the adjoining balcony spotted him and tried to stop him, the man reportedly told him he was depressed. By the time the technician and his colleague rushed towards the man’s flat to rescue him, he had already jumped,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigations revealed the man was upset over a monetary matter and left his house around three days ago. Sector 126 station house officer (SHO) Sumnesh Kumar said the man checked in at the Airbnb on Friday around 3pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigations revealed the man was upset over a monetary matter and left his house around three days ago. Sector 126 station house officer (SHO) Sumnesh Kumar said the man checked in at the Airbnb on Friday around 3pm. {{/usCountry}}

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"Initial probe revealed the deceased checked in at the Airbnb on Friday around 3 pm," he said.

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"He left his home around three days ago and stayed in hotels in different places before checking in at Supernova in Noida. We have found a conversation of the deceased with his father over some monetary issue. According to the chats, it appeared that his father insisted he return home, but he refused," he added.

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The body has been sent for an autopsy and further investigation is underway, the police said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290