Gurugram: Toddler killed after speeding Thar runs him over, driver held

PTI |
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 11:38 pm IST

The Thar driver, who had fled on foot leaving the car on spot after the incident, was later arrested.

A one-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding Thar near Bhangrola village on Thursday in Gurugram, police said.

Infant run over by speeding Thar in Gurugram; driver nabbed(Representative image/HT Photo)
Infant run over by speeding Thar in Gurugram; driver nabbed(Representative image/HT Photo)

The car driver, who had fled on foot leaving the car on spot after the incident, was later arrested, they said.

The boy was identified as Aabish, who lived with his family in Bhangrola village in a rented accommodation, police said. The family belongs to Pali village in Bihar's Patna.

According to a complaint filed by his father, he was standing near the village's primary health centre in the morning and Aabish was playing near the infirmary's gate, when a black Mahindra Thar came weaving and ran over his son.

"When he ran to see him, his son was already dead, his head crushed. The driver ran away seeing a crowd gathering, leaving his car behind," said police.

An FIR was filed in connection with the death at Kherki Daula Police Station and the car was seized.

Police later nabbed the driver, a 22-year-old Gaurav, a native of Shikohpur village and a DPharma diploma holder.

"The accused confessed that he was driving his vehicle at a high speed towards the PHC of village Bhangrola. He did not see the child and ran over him," a spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

News / India News / Gurugram: Toddler killed after speeding Thar runs him over, driver held
