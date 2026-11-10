Gurugram traffic policemen, homeguards to be transferred every 60 days after Diwali 'gift' demand leads to crackdown

After a home guard was arrested for allegedly demanding "Diwali gifts" from a motorist in Gurugram, Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj has issued a series of instructions for traffic policemen and home guards to minimise the possibilities of irregularities while they perform their duties.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj has issued instructions to prevent irregularities by traffic personnel and home guards after a home guard’s arrest. (Representational image)

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According to officials on Tuesday, random transfers will be carried out among the Gurugram traffic personnel every 60 days through an automated computerised system.

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Zonal Officer (ZO) and Traffic Inspector (TI) will be held accountable if any traffic police personnel, home guard or special police officer is found involved in corrupt practices while performing traffic duty, they added.

The home guard incident took place on November 7, when a vlogger was travelling with his family in Gurugram. He was signalled by a home guard to pull over the car near Cyber Hub, and the latter repeatedly wished them "Happy Diwali".

Also read: Home guard held for demanding ‘Diwali gift’ from two car occupants in Gurugram

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{{^usCountry}} The accused home guard then allegedly began indirectly soliciting money or "gifts", saying it had been a "dry Diwali". When the vlogger said he did not have his wallet with him, the accused reportedly said, "So, none of the brothers sitting in the car has their wallets?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused home guard then allegedly began indirectly soliciting money or "gifts", saying it had been a "dry Diwali". When the vlogger said he did not have his wallet with him, the accused reportedly said, "So, none of the brothers sitting in the car has their wallets?" {{/usCountry}}

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Subsequently, a video of the incident surfaced on the internet.

An FIR was registered against the home guard at the DLF Phase-3 police station, and the accused was arrested.

According to the police on Tuesday, the police commissioner has also directed all deputy commissioners (DCsP) and assistant commissioners (ACsP) to conduct meetings with their subordinate officers and personnel up to the zonal level and issue strict instructions that any misconduct or corrupt practices while on duty will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

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Also read: ₹4.06 Lakh">Gurugram traffic police impounds motorcycle with pending challans worth ₹4.06 Lakh

Further, the ACP-rank officers deployed in the Police Control Room have to ensure regular inspection and monitoring of all CCTV cameras so that the conduct of police personnel while on duty can be effectively monitored.

Instructions have also been issued to ensure that challan proceedings for traffic rule violations are carried out under the surveillance of body-worn Cameras, the police said.