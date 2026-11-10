Home guard held for demanding ‘Diwali gift’ from two car occupants in Gurugram

A 51-year-old home guard deployed with Gurugram traffic police was arrested on Sunday for allegedly extorting a Diwali gift hamper from a motorist after dashcam footage of the incident was widely shared on social media, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Omkar, a resident of Halalpur in Nuh district, allegedly demanded the gift from a man travelling with his sister near Shankar Chowk around 3.15pm on Saturday.

According to police, the dashcam footage showed the home guard repeatedly extending Diwali greetings to the driver during a vehicle check. The driver could be heard saying he was not carrying his wallet but could pay through UPI.

The home guard allegedly refused the offer, remarking that a Diwali greeting could not be so dry. Spotting several shopping bags on the rear seat, he asked for a gift instead.

When the driver offered him a gift hamper, the home guard opened the rear door and began pulling the shopping bags towards himself to inspect their contents, allegedly asking the occupants to give him the best one. The man and his sister eventually handed him a gift hamper and drove away. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

Inspector Sumit, station house officer of the DLF Phase-III police station, said an FIR was registered against the home guard under Section 308(2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Sunday, following a complaint by traffic inspector Mahabir Singh.

“The home guard was arrested soon. He had taken a gift packet less than ₹900 which was filled with snacks,” he said.

The accused was produced before a court on Monday and granted bail, the officer said.

Police said the home guard had been removed from duty and suspended, and further departmental action would be taken against him on the directions of senior officials.