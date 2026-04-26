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Gutkha to weed to party pills, then real estate: Indian gangster Salim Dola, with Dawood link, held in Turkey

Salim Dola was detained in a joint operation carried out by the Turkish national intelligence organisation MIT and local police units, based on an Interpol RCN

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 08:52 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Salim Dola, the alleged mastermind behind one of the largest synthetic drug manufacturing and supply cartels operational in India, started out selling gutkha, and has a Dawood Ibrahim connection.

The RCN was issued following a request from the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) as the alleged drug lord Salim Dola was wanted by the Mumbai police.(HT)

Officers from the Mumbai police crime branch, which is probing a major narcotics case with Dola as a key accused, have told HT that the drug lord has been detained in Turkey’s Istanbul. Dola was detained in a joint operation carried out by the Turkish national intelligence organisation, MIT, and local police units, based on an Interpol red corner notice (RCN). The RCN was issued following a request from India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the gangster was wanted by the Mumbai police.

Who is Salim Dola?

Salim Dola was born into a middle-class family in the Ghodapdeo neighbourhood of Mumbai’s Byculla, reportedly in 1966. He fell into the infamous Mumbai underworld at a young age and befriended Chhota Shakeel, who was then part of Dawood Ibrahim's gang. Slowly, Dola began supplying gutkha in Mumbai and Delhi, police investigations showed.

While out on bail, Salim Dola fled to the UAE.

He established a real estate business for his son, Taher, using money routed from the drug trade in India. He later acquired a UAE passport under a different name and fled to Turkey, where he was eventually nabbed.

A crime branch officer told HT that the authorities will try to get the fugitive drug lord extradited through the UAE. “Since India does not have an extradition treaty with Turkey and Dola holds a United Arab Emirates (UAE) passport, we will try to get him extradited via the UAE,” a source said.

 
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Home / India News / Gutkha to weed to party pills, then real estate: Indian gangster Salim Dola, with Dawood link, held in Turkey
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