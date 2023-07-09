Guv RN Ravi fit for removal, Stalin writes to President; BJP's 16-point stinker

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin wrote to President Droupdadi Murmu against the conduct of governor RN Ravi and sought the dismissal of the Governor for his 'political slant' -- taking the ongoing CM vs governor battle in the state to the highest level. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai called it a 'cry note of corrupt Stalin' and gave a point-by-point rebuttal. RN Ravi recently fired minister V Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet after he was arrested in the cash-for-job scam. Hours later, the order was withdrawn as questions were raised about whether the Governor could take the decision without consulting the chief minister. (Read: Scope of Governor’s powers in focus amid Tamil Nadu row)

Citing this incident and other recent points of clashes between Stalin and Ravi, the chief minister, in his letter to the President, wrote: "By way of his behaviour and action, the Governor has proved to be partial and ineligible to hold the office of Governor; Ravi is fit to be removed from the high office."

Stalin wrote he was leaving the matter of Ravi's removal from office to her decision -- whether Ravi's continuation in the post would be desirable or suitable considering the sentiments and dignity of the founding fathers of India's Constitution.

RN Ravi versus MK Stalin: Here's what Stalin wrote

In his letter which Stalin shared on Twitter, the Tamil Nadu chief minister said a governor who looks for opportunities to pull the state government ruled by a party which is not at the Centre can be regarded as a 'mere agent'.

RN Ravi is a threat to Tamil Nadu's peace, Stalin added.

Stalin wrote he believes that the President would accept that a governor must be above party politics and secular in outlook.

Annamalai's rebuttal to Stalin's accusation: 'How is the governor responsible'

State BJP chief Annamalai said Stalin and the corrupt DMK government is an 'acting puppet for sand smugglers and money launderers'. How the governor is responsible for the 'rampant corruption in every department of the TN government', Annamalai asked.

