‘Gyanesh Gaddar’: Youth Congress defaces CEC's Agra home during protest

Congress workers held a nationwide protest on Monday demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, which included defacing the main gate of the CEC's home in Uttar Pradesh's Agra with a spray paint.

Sharing clips of the protest, the Indian Youth Congress, the youth of the grand old party, wrote on X, “In Agra, Congress workers smeared black ink on the house of “Gyanesh Gaddar”.” (X/@IYC)

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Some Congress workers arrived at Kumar's residence in Agra's Vijay Nagar on Monday morning, raised slogans, and put up stickers and pamphlets outside the house. Then, they used a black spray paint and wrote “Gyanesh Gaddar” and “Vote Chor” on the main gate and walls of the residence, videos and pictures of which are being widely circulated on social media.

Sharing clips of the protest, the Indian Youth Congress, the youth wing of the party, wrote on X, “In Agra, Congress workers smeared black ink on the house of “Gyanesh Gaddar”.”

Deep Dive What prompted the Congress party to stage protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar? The Congress party staged protests demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation due to allegations of his collusion with the ruling BJP and concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. How do impeachment motions against a Chief Election Commissioner work in India? To impeach a Chief Election Commissioner, at least 100 Lok Sabha MPs or 50 Rajya Sabha MPs must submit a notice. A committee investigates the allegations, and if found guilty, the motion requires a two-thirds majority for removal. Why are opposition parties accusing Gyanesh Kumar of misconduct? Opposition parties accuse Gyanesh Kumar of misconduct claiming he colluded with the BJP to disenfranchise millions during the electoral roll revision process, as highlighted by dissent from within the Election Commission itself.

“The way Modi and Shah, in collusion with Gyanesh, have looted various elections across the country over the past several years is nothing short of outright treason against the nation,” IYC added.

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{{^usCountry}} “We will ensure Gyanesh gets his punishment," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We will ensure Gyanesh gets his punishment," it added. {{/usCountry}}

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Gyanesh Kumar has not yet reacted to the incident.

Congress has been staging protest and demanding the resignation of the CEC amid an escalating political row over the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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On Friday too, Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit staged a protest. "Election Commission has failed in its constitutional responsibility of conducting free, fair and transparent elections,” said Ajai Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress president said on Friday.

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Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said, “The crime has been proven. They have committed treason against the country when the Constitution had given them a responsibility to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections.”

Congress' Maharashtra unit also staged a protest on Monday across the state over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

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In Pune, the district Congress unit staged a protest outside the collectorate and later submitted a memorandum to Deputy Collector Jyoti Kadam.

Monday's protest came amid an intensifying confrontation between the Congress and the Election Commission over the functioning of the poll panel, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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These protests by Congress come after an investigative Indian Express report claimed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on several occasions over decisions and actions within the poll panel, including those related to electoral-roll revisions and the SIR.

The ECI has maintained that differences of view and written observations are part of its internal deliberations. It has also said decisions on the SIR were taken unanimously.