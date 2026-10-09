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Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: Oppn to march to Rashtrapati Bhawan today; Rahul Gandhi says ‘Not going to stop’

By Arya Mishra
Oct 9, 2026, 07:33:05 IST

Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal had said on Thursday that the Oppposition leaders had requested an appointment from President Droupadi Murmu.

Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: Congress and INDIA bloc supporters as INDIA bloc MPs board a bus in Connaught Place before heading towards Rajghat to stage a protest in New Delhi on Thursday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: Congress and INDIA bloc supporters as INDIA bloc MPs board a bus in Connaught Place before heading towards Rajghat to stage a protest in New Delhi on Thursday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: The INDIA bloc will march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday, in what would be the fourth straight day of the Opposition's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 9 Oct 2026, 07:33:05 AM IST

    Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: ‘Protecting India Constitution,’ says Rahul Gandhi

    Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: In a post on X, Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said the “process” of “protecting India's Constitution, democracy, and its voice…has already begun."

    “The Process of delivering justice to the people of Hindustan. The Process of restoring faith in democracy. The Process of ensuring punishment for the traitors. And now, this is not going to stop,” Rahul added.

  • 9 Oct 2026, 07:30:53 AM IST

    Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee to join march to Rashtrapati Bhawan

    Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening to join the INDIA bloc march to Rashtrapati Bhawan.

    A request for an appointment with the President has been made,” she said before leaving for Delhi. Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said the Opposition was united in its agitation. “...After two days of protest on the streets, we decided to have a peaceful dharna at Raj Ghat (on Thursday)... More parties will join tomorrow (Friday). We will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan,” he said.

  • 9 Oct 2026, 07:23:25 AM IST

    Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: Rashtrapati Bhavan yet to respond to Opposition's appointment request

    Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: The Rashtrapati Bhavan is yet to finalise the Opposition’s appointment with the President, who has been in Himachal Pradesh for three days now, people aware of the matter told HT.

    This comes after Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said on Thursday that the first letter was sent on October 2, and a request was submitted again on October 5, along with names. “So far, we have received no response. We will wait until Friday,” Venugopal said, according to PTI news agency.

  • 9 Oct 2026, 07:19:49 AM IST

    Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: What is the row over SIR? Why the protests against CEC?

    Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: While members of the Opposition have been criticising the SIR since its beginning, the renewed protests come after an Indian Express investigation.

    The report said election commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected least 14 times between November 2025 and August 2026 over the panel’s decisions on SIR and even written to the cabinet secretary. It also alleged that election officials found their access to the ECI software curtailed by the central IT team. In response, ECI said differing views and observations were a normal part of deliberation and that all its digital platforms operated under strict data security protocols.

  • 9 Oct 2026, 07:18:05 AM IST

    Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: Which Opposition MPs participated in Thursday's protest?

    Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: Nearly 200 Opposition lawmakers participated in the sit-in protest on Thursday. This included Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

    The Samajwadi Party (SP), the second-largest constituent of the bloc, which was not part of Wednesday’s protest, also joined the sit-in at Rajghat.

  • 9 Oct 2026, 07:16:18 AM IST

    Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: INDIA bloc's sit-in protest at Rajghat on Thursday

    Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: On the third day of their stir on Thursday, nearly 200 Opposition lawmakers held a sit-in protest at Rajghat, highlighting what they described as the “hijacking” of the country by Kumar allegedly at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    The Opposition MPs met for an all-vegetarian lunch at Moets in the Outer Circle of Connaught Place and from there, boarded three buses at around 3:30pm to head to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial.

  • 9 Oct 2026, 07:13:08 AM IST

    Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: Oppn plans march to Rashtrapati Bhawan

    Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: The Opposition plans to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan and meet President Droupadi Murmu on Friday to press for chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

    According to people aware of the matter, INDIA bloc lawmakers plan to march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the President over “mass disenfranchisement” through the SIR.

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