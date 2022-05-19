Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Gyanvapi: Mahua Moitra under social media fire for Bhabha Atomic Research Centre meme
india news

Gyanvapi: Mahua Moitra under social media fire for Bhabha Atomic Research Centre meme

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, “Hope Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is not next on the digging list.”
Social media users accused Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra of hurting religious sentiments. 
Published on May 19, 2022 09:22 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday posted the photo of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and took a swipe at the ongoing row over the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. The Trinamool leader came under fire after the tweet; a similar WhatsApp forward was doing the rounds. Mahua Moitra was, however, not the first one from her party to bring the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre's structure to the ongoing narrative. Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar earlier tweeted, "Bhabha Atomic Research Centre will soon be declared by bhakts to be a massive Shiv Linga!'

 

RELATED STORIES

Mahua Moitra, who is quite active on Twitter, is a vociferous critic of the BJP. Early on Wednesday, she tweeted an illustration mocking India's economy hinting that while India's economy is in a deteriorating state, the government is only digging.

However, the comparison between the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and a Shivlinga brought the Trinamool MP under the fire of the social media users who accused her of hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindus. Many social media users pointed out that not only BARC but all atomic nuclear look like Shivlingas as the shape can hold massive energy.

 

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha will hear a petition challenging the survey of Gyanvapi mosque ordered by a Varanasi court. On Tuesday, the matter came for hearing and the Supreme Court asked the local administration to seal the place where 'Shivling' is said to be found in the survey but also said Muslims should not be stopped from offering namaz in the mosque.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
mahua moitra gyanvapi mosque
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP