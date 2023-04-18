‘Had lot of faith in Rahul Gandhi’: Assam Youth Congress chief accuses Srinivas BV of harassment

Indian Youth Congress' (IYC) Assam chief Angkita Dutta on Tuesday accused youth wing's national president Srinivas BV of harassment on the basis of her gender. The youth leader, who is also the daughter of former Assam minister Anjan Dutta, alleged in multiple tweets that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi failed to take steps against the matter despite her complaints.

IYC national president Srinivas BV and IYC Assam chief Angkita Dutta(Twitter)

“@IYC President @srinivasiyc has continually harnessed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education doesn’t allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them MANY TIMES @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @priyankagandhi,” she said in a tweet.

In one of her tweets, Dutta mentioned that she appraised Rahul Gandhi about the harassment in Jammu when the Bharat Jodo Yatra was entering its last leg, however, there is no action taken against the IYC president.

“I am a woman leader. If I undergo such harassment, how am I supposed to encourage women to join the Congress?” she asked.

Responding to Dutta's tweets, the IT cell of the Youth Congress said it is ‘initiating strong/stringent legal action’ against her for using ‘utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words’ against Srinivas BV.

“Whoever is found indulged in propagating/peddling false & defamatory content against the@IYC President @srinivasiyc ji will be held liable under the relevant laws & will be held accountable for his own acts,” the IYC also said in a tweet.

