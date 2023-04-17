Home / India News / Kharge's letter to Modi as Rahul Gandhi dares on caste census: ‘I am afraid…’

Kharge's letter to Modi as Rahul Gandhi dares on caste census: ‘I am afraid…’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2023 08:22 AM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issue of caste-based census.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him for a comprehensive up-to-date caste census, the same day Rahul Gandhi dared the top BJP leader to release the 2011 caste-based census data in the public domain. In the letter, Kharge said the UPA government has conducted a Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) during 2011-12 but the data could not be published “even though Congress and other MPs demanded its release after your government came to power in May 2014.” (Also Read | Rahul Gandhi returns to Kolar, takes on Modi amid Hindenburg row)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023.(PTI)
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023.(PTI)

“In the absence of an updated Caste Census, I am afraid a reliable data base so very essential for meaningful social justice and empowerment programmes, particularly for OBCs, is incomplete. This Census is the responsibility of the Union Government,” the veteran Congress leader said.

“I would also like to point out that the regular decennial Census was to be carried out in 2021 but it has not yet been conducted. We demand that it be done immediately and that a comprehensive Caste Census be made its integral part,” he added.

Addressing an election rally in Karnataka's Kolar, Rahul Gandhi claimed there are only 7 per cent other backward castes, Dalits and tribals as secretaries in the central government and demanded the 50 per cent cap on reservation be removed.

"UPA in 2011 did the caste-based census. It has the data of all the castes. Mr Prime Minister, you talk of OBCs. Make that data public. Let the nation know how many OBCs, Dalits and tribals are there in the country," Gandhi said at the Congress' 'Jai Bharat' election rally in Kolar in the run-up to the May 10 Karnataka polls.

"Please release the caste census data so that the nation knows how much is the population of OBCs, Dalits and tribals. If you don't do this, then it is an insult to the OBCs. Also, remove the cap of 50 per cent on reservations," Gandhi said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
narendra modi rahul gandhi mallikarjun kharge + 1 more
narendra modi rahul gandhi mallikarjun kharge
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out