Hailstorm hits parts of Delhi-NCR, other regions of country

ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Mar 19, 2023 06:05 PM IST

According to an IMD report, thunderstorms were observed in several areas including Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Rajasthan, Saurashtra & Kutch, Vidarbha, East Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal.

Hailstorm continued to lash isolated areas of Delhi's National Capital Region (NCR) and parts of Chhattisgarh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has predicted a cloudy sky with thunderstorms and light rain, accompanied by gusty wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph for the next two days in Delhi.

The IMD on Sunday tweeted that hailstorms were reported in Delhi's Ayanagar and Chilpighat & Kabeerdham in Chhattisgarh. Some Twitter users shared videos of the hailstorm that hit Delhi NCR on Sunday. News agency ANI also shared videos of rain and hailstorms in various parts of the country.

According to an IMD report, thunderstorms were observed in several areas including Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Rajasthan, Saurashtra & Kutch, Vidarbha, East Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal. Light to moderate convection was also reported over South Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, North Coastal Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal.

IMD issued a warning about the impact of the rainfall and hailstorms, stating that it could damage plantation, horticulture, and standing crops. Hail may also cause injury to people and cattle in open places.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 15.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to IMD. The relative humidity was recorded at 94 per cent.

Rain and hailstorms also lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday, bringing the maximum temperature five notches below the season's average to 25.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this month. The observatory at Ayanagar in Delhi recorded the maximum rainfall at 8.4 mm, followed by Palam at 3.3 mm and Lodhi Road at 3 mm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 18.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

Several areas in the national capital witnessed waterlogging on Saturday.

