Haircut to cost ₹180, shaving ₹120 as barbers' body revises grooming charges in Maharashtra

Citing a rise in the cost of consumables and other materials amid the Iran-US conflict, a body representing the barber community in Maharashtra has increased charges for haircuts and other grooming services by 20 per cent, with the revised rates coming into effect from Saturday. A functionary of Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal from Nagpur told PTI that under the revised rate chart, a haircut will now cost ₹180, while shaving will cost ₹120. (AFP)

A functionary of Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal from Nagpur told PTI that under the revised rate chart, a haircut will now cost ₹180, while shaving will cost ₹120.

Charges for beard trimming have been set at ₹150, head massage at ₹180 and hair wash at ₹120. The rate for a facial starts at ₹700, while a hair spa will cost ₹600.

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He said the increase was necessitated by the cost rise of consumables and other materials used in salons as the Iran-US conflict escalated in West Asia.

The functionary, Shyam Askarkar, attributed the hike to higher operating expenses and global economic uncertainties, which, he said, have pushed up the prices of several products used by salon operators.

"Generally, we revise the rates in January after a gap of two years. However, this time we were compelled to revise them mid-term due to the sharp increase in the prices of consumables and other materials used in salons," Askarkar said.

As per estimates, Maharashtra has more than a lakh barber shops. The organisation doesn't represent premium or luxury salons, where generally haircut charges typically start around ₹500.