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    Haircut to cost ₹180, shaving ₹120 as barbers' body revises grooming charges in Maharashtra

    A functionary of Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal from Nagpur said that under the revised rate chart, a haircut will now cost 180.

    Updated on: Jun 06, 2026 12:09 PM IST
    PTI
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    Citing a rise in the cost of consumables and other materials amid the Iran-US conflict, a body representing the barber community in Maharashtra has increased charges for haircuts and other grooming services by 20 per cent, with the revised rates coming into effect from Saturday.

    A functionary of Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal from Nagpur told PTI that under the revised rate chart, a haircut will now cost ₹180, while shaving will cost ₹120. (AFP)
    A functionary of Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal from Nagpur told PTI that under the revised rate chart, a haircut will now cost ₹180, while shaving will cost ₹120. (AFP)

    A functionary of Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal from Nagpur told PTI that under the revised rate chart, a haircut will now cost 180, while shaving will cost 120.

    Charges for beard trimming have been set at 150, head massage at 180 and hair wash at 120. The rate for a facial starts at 700, while a hair spa will cost 600.

    Also Read | SC shaves off relief for ‘bad haircut’ at 5-star hotel; 2 cr becomes 25L

    He said the increase was necessitated by the cost rise of consumables and other materials used in salons as the Iran-US conflict escalated in West Asia.

    The functionary, Shyam Askarkar, attributed the hike to higher operating expenses and global economic uncertainties, which, he said, have pushed up the prices of several products used by salon operators.

    "Generally, we revise the rates in January after a gap of two years. However, this time we were compelled to revise them mid-term due to the sharp increase in the prices of consumables and other materials used in salons," Askarkar said.

    As per estimates, Maharashtra has more than a lakh barber shops. The organisation doesn't represent premium or luxury salons, where generally haircut charges typically start around 500.

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    Home/India News/Haircut To Cost ₹180, Shaving ₹120 As Barbers' Body Revises Grooming Charges In Maharashtra
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