Hajo-Sualkuchi, Rangiya election results | Live updates

Women show their credentials during Assam assembly elections at a polling station in Guwahati. (PTI Image)

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The Election Commission is announcing results today for the Hajo–Sualkuchi, Rangiya, and Kamrup Metropolitan constituencies in Assam. These seats are among the 126 constituencies in the state where votes are being counted. In Hajo–Sualkuchi, the BJP has fielded Prakash Chandra Das (on an AGP ticket), while the Congress has nominated Nandita Das, who previously won from the Boko seat in 2021. In the Rangiya constituency, the BJP has nominated Bhabesh Kalita, while the Congress has fielded Pranjit Choudhury as his opponent. Kamrup Metropolitan district comprises five seats—Dimoria (SC), Dispur, Guwahati Central, Jalukbari, and New Guwahati. In Dimoria, the Congress has fielded Kishor Kumar Baruah against AGP’s Tapan Das. In Dispur, the BJP’s Pradyut Bordoloi faces Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami. In Guwahati Central, the BJP has fielded Vijay Kumar Gupta, while the Congress has nominated Kunki Chowdhury (AJP). In Jalukbari, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is contesting against Congress candidate Bidisha Neog. In New Guwahati, the BJP has fielded Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, while the Congress has nominated Santanu Bora for this new urban-peripheral seat.