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Hajo-Sualkuchi, Rangiya election results | Live updates
May 04, 2026 07:32:01 am IST
Live updates on election results for Hajo-Sualkuchi and Rangiya seats in Assam. Track vote counting trends announced by the Election Commission for these seats in the Assam assembly elections.
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The Election Commission is announcing results today for the Hajo–Sualkuchi, Rangiya, and Kamrup Metropolitan constituencies in Assam. These seats are among the 126 constituencies in the state where votes are being counted. In Hajo–Sualkuchi, the BJP has fielded Prakash Chandra Das (on an AGP ticket), while the Congress has nominated Nandita Das, who previously won from the Boko seat in 2021. In the Rangiya constituency, the BJP has nominated Bhabesh Kalita, while the Congress has fielded Pranjit Choudhury as his opponent. Kamrup Metropolitan district comprises five seats—Dimoria (SC), Dispur, Guwahati Central, Jalukbari, and New Guwahati. In Dimoria, the Congress has fielded Kishor Kumar Baruah against AGP’s Tapan Das. In Dispur, the BJP’s Pradyut Bordoloi faces Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami. In Guwahati Central, the BJP has fielded Vijay Kumar Gupta, while the Congress has nominated Kunki Chowdhury (AJP). In Jalukbari, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is contesting against Congress candidate Bidisha Neog. In New Guwahati, the BJP has fielded Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, while the Congress has nominated Santanu Bora for this new urban-peripheral seat. ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:32:01 am
Counting of votes to begin shortlyAssam election results: Vote counting to begin at 8 AM for Hajo-Sualkuchi and Rangiya seats.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:01:37 am
Who won in Hajo-Sualkuchi and Rangiya constituencies in 2021In 2021, BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam’s Chief Minister, dominated Jalukbari with 130,762 votes (73.52 per cent share). He secured a massive victory margin of 92,677 votes over INC’s Romen Chandra Borthakur, who received 38,085 votes. In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, BJP’s Suman Haripriya won the predecessor Hajo constituency with 66,165 votes (44 per cent share). She defeated Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Dulu Ahmed, who secured 51,797 votes, by a margin of 14,368 votes. BJP’s Bhabesh Kalita also won decisively in 2021 with 84,844 votes (52.11 per cent share). He defeated CPI(M)’s Bhagaban Dev Misra, who received 64,624 votes (39.69 per cent), by a margin of 20,220 votes.