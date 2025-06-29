Hakham Al-Issa, alleged October 7 mastermind and Hamas leader, killed in Gaza strike, claims IDF

The Israeli military has confirmed the killing of senior Hamas commander Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa in an airstrike in Gaza City. Al-Issa, a founding member of both Hamas and its military wing, was reportedly targeted in a joint operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency on Friday in the Sabra neighbourhood. Hamas co-founder Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza: IDF(X/@IDF)

According to the IDF, Al-Issa was one of the last remaining senior Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip and served as the head of Hamas’ combat support headquarters. He played a major role in Hamas' military planning and was involved in building and training its forces.

The Israeli military said that Al-Issa helped in planning the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which killed over 1,200 people and led to the kidnapping of more than 250 others.

While the IDF did not provide specifics about his role, officials said he continued to help coordinate attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers in recent days.

“Eliminated Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa—one of the founders of Hamas’ military wing. Issa led Hamas’ force build-up, training, and planned the October 7 massacre. As Head of Combat Support, he advanced aerial & naval attacks against Israelis. The IDF & ISA will continue to locate and eliminate all terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre,” the IDF posted on X.

The IDF described Al-Issa as “a key source of knowledge” and said he had been working to rebuild Hamas’ damaged organisational network in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s humanitarian crisis continues to worsen. According to Gaza’s civil defence agency cited by news agency AFP, 37 people were killed on Saturday, including at least nine children.

Airstrikes struck several areas, including a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City and a house in Jabalia. Two civilians were also reportedly killed while waiting for food aid in the Netzarim corridor.

Hopes for a ceasefire agreement in coming week

On the diplomatic front, US President Donald Trump said on Friday that a ceasefire deal could be possible within the coming week. “We’re working on Gaza and trying to get it taken care of,” The Associated Press quoted Trump as saying.

A US official told the AP that Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer is expected to visit Washington next week for discussions on the Gaza conflict, Iran, and other key issues. The official spoke anonymously as they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Talks between Israel and Hamas have stalled several times since the breakdown of the last ceasefire in March. About 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with fewer than half believed to be alive.