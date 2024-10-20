Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in underground tunnel hours before October 7 attacks | Video

Days after it killed Yahya Sinwar, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) on Saturday released a new footage of the slain Hamas chief, who masterminded the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in Israel. A man, purportedly Sinwar, is seen in the footage released by IDF (Courtesy: Nadav Shoshani)

The video is from October 6, hours before Hamas attacks in the Jewish state, according to Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, the IDF's International Spokesperson.

“Sinwar hours before the October 7 massacre: taking down his TV into his tunnel, hiding underneath his civilians, and preparing to watch his terrorists murder, kidnap and rape,” Shoshani wrote on X.

In the clip, over three minutes long, a man, purportedly Sinwar, is seen walking back and forth in an underground tunnel with members of his family – including children – carrying bags of supplies to a bunker later discovered by the IDF.

The Hamas leader's presence inside the tunnel proves members of the Gaza-based group, ‘do not care about the price paid by the residents of Gaza,’ said Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, IDF Spokesperson.

“They (Hamas leaders) use them (civilians) only as human shields and are preoccupied with their own survival. An example is the amounts of money he (Sinwar) kept wherever he hid,” Hagari said in a video statement.

"His movement was between Khan Yunis and Rafah, and our assessment was he was in Gaza the whole time. The footage is the documentation from the film with his family," Hagari added.

Sinwar was among three terrorists killed by Israeli soldiers in Rafah on Thursday. He was identified from DNA samples and dental records Israel had from during his imprisonment.

He became Hamas chief following the July assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, apparently by Israel.