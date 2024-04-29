‘Hamare Chachaji Palat Gaye’: Tejashwi Yadav jabs Nitish Kumar, BJP hits back

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday took a jibe at Nitish Kumar, claiming that the Bihar chief minister was ‘hijacked’.



"Our CM was hijacked. Hamare Chacha ji palat gaye. But we always respected him and we will continue to do that. He is a father figure and we will respect him even in the time to come," ANI quoted the former Bihar chief minister as saying.



“At least BJP-NDA have accepted that they will face defeat in elections. We are 'sewaks' they are doing 'netagiri'. They are 'tanashahi netas'. This time the people of the country are fighting the election...Modi era has ended in 2024,” he added.



Nitish Kumar, who had quit the NDA alliance in 2022 and joined hands with the RJD, flip-flopped again as he returned to the NDA in January this year. While the BJP is contesting on 17 seats in Bihar, Kumar's JDU is contesting on 16.



In the 2019 elections, the BJP and JD(U) had contested elections on 17 seats each. The NDA had won 39 out of 40 seats in the state.



Responding to Tejashwi Yadav's jibe, Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP leader Vijay Sinha said,"Chacha (CM Nitish Kumar) had clearly said in the Assembly how they (RJD) were looting Bihar. He also said they were given a chance to improve, but nature & signature don't change."



In another development, Tejashwi Yadav's father and RJD president Lalu Prasad alleged that the NDA government was hatching a conspiracy to change the constitution and end reservations for the weaker sections of the society.

A file photo of Tejashwi Yadav with Nitish Kumar.