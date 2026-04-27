...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Hansraj College suspends 30 students after alleged violence during annual fest

The college administration said the union office-bearers have been placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending disciplinary proceedings.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 11:54 am IST
ANI |
Advertisement

Delhi University's Hansraj College has suspended around 30 students, including four office-bearers of its Students' Union, citing allegations ranging from "defaming the college through social media platforms" to "use of derogatory language".

Hansraj college suspended 30 students.(Hansraj college/Linkedin)

The notices in this regard were served between April 20 and 25. The action follows incidents of alleged violence and misconduct during the college's annual fest held on April 8 and 9.

In one of the notices dated April 25, the college administration said the union office-bearers have been placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending disciplinary proceedings.

College principal Prof. (Dr.) Rama could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report. Those suspended include the four elected representatives of the Hansraj College Students' Union for 2025-26.

According to the notice, the students have been barred from entering the college premises during the suspension period, except to appear in examinations and internal assessments. The duration of the suspension has not been specified, with the order described as "interim" and effective until further directions.

"Campuses are meant for dissent, dialogue, and accountability -- not authoritarian crackdowns. Students will not be bullied. Students will not be silenced," he said.

 
hansraj college delhi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Home / India News / Hansraj College suspends 30 students after alleged violence during annual fest
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.