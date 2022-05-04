Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques; security tightened at Raj Thackeray's house

The night after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray was served notice by the Mumbai Police as a precautionary measure following Thackeray's open call to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers today, the security outside Thackeray's residence was heightened. Aurangabad Police on Tuesday filed a case against Thackeray after his Sunday speech on loudspeakers. Thane Police issued notices to 1,400 persons who are "likely to disturb the peace of city". Meanwhile, videos surfaced on social media claiming that according to Raj Thackeray's call, Hanuman Chalisa was played on Wednesday morning outside mosques during the 5am azaan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hamuman Chalisa and the chanting of it has led to controversies in Maharashtra one after another though the beginning was with Raj Thackeray's Gudi Padwa speech where he gave a clarion call against loudspeakers at mosques and said if these loudspeakers are not removed, his party workers would play Hanuman Chalisa. While he gave an ultimatum of May 3, he urged his workers to stay away from performing Maha aarti on Tuesday as the 'Muslim community should also celebrate their festivities without any hindrance'. Eid was celebrated on May 3, which was also the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We don't have to bring any obstacles to anyone's festivities. The issue of loudspeaker is not a religious matter, but it's a social issue. What we have to do about it will be decided in future. I will put forth my views about this through a tweet tomorrow. Only this much for now," Raj Thackeray had tweeted on Monday so that no untoward incident takes place on Eid.

On Tuesday, however, he reiterated his call and appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where azaan is heard on May 4. "We had already conveyed to the government to remove the loudspeakers by May 4. However, the government stands very feeble on this issue. In our country, many are giving references to the Supreme Court order. Due to the loudspeakers being used under the name of religion, the elderly, the sick, children, students etc are definitely disturbed and keeping this issue in mind, the Supreme Court has taken a decision," said Thackeray in an open letter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The loudspeakers are unauthorized. In fact, many of the masjids too are unauthorized. How is it possible that the government has given authorized permissions to unauthorized Masjids to use loudspeakers? And if permissions are being granted, then Hindu temples also need to be given permission to play the loudspeakers. Basically, this is not a religious issue but a social one. People of every religion of this country are exposed to noise pollution," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail