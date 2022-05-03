Raj Thackeray to Hindus: Play Hanuman Chalisa tomorrow if loudspeakers blare azan
- MNS chief Raj Thackeray wrote on Twitter, “…if you hear the loudspeakers blaring the azan; in those very places, play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers! That's when they will realise, the hindrance of these loudspeakers!”
Raj Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, on Tuesday reiterated his appeal to citizens to play the Hanuman Chalisa on May 4 (Wednesday) if they heard the loudspeakers playing the azan (Islam's call for prayer).
In a long post on Twitter, shared in Marathi and English, Thackeray said, “I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeakers blaring the azan; in those very places, play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers! That's when they will realise, the hindrance of these loudspeakers!”
His latest post on Twitter came hours after the Maharashtra Police registered an FIR against Thackeray over his ultimatum that he had issued days ago in Arungabad.
In his post, he urged the police force to “show the country is governed by law and order.”
"I appeal to CM of Maharashtra that years ago, Shivsena Chief Hindu Hriday Samrat Shri Balasaheb Thackeray had stated that 'all loudspeakers need to silenced'... Are you going to listen to this? Or are you going to follow what non-religious Sharad Pawar who is responsible to keep you in power?" he wrote.
The MNS chief cited a Supreme Court order that had set the time and decibel limits on usage of loudspeakers. He wrote, “The issue is that loudspeakers are unauthorised. In fact, many of masjids too are unauthorised. How is it possible that the government has given authorised permissions to unauthorised masjids to use loudspeakers. And if permissions are being granted, then Hindu temples also need to be given permission to play the loudspeakers.”
He said this was not a religious issue but a social one. “People of every religion of this country are exposed to noise pollution. This very fact needs to be taken into consideration by all the governments of this country.”
He said if steps were taken to the social issue into a religion, he said “then we too can give a befitting reply”.
MBBS students will have to complete internship in same institute, says MUHS
Putting an end to confusion, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences has clarified that undergraduate medical (MBBS) students will have to complete their internship at the institute where they are pursuing their degree. Externship, where students can do their internship at colleges other than the institute they have enrolled in for MBBS, is not allowed anymore.
Jodhpur clashes: Minister says over 50 arrested, no time for blame game
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Yadav said on Tuesday more than 50 arrests had been made in connection with communal clashes that broke out in Jodhpur earlier in the day. Condemning the violence that took place on Eid that coincided with celebrations of Parshuram Jayati and Akha Teej, the minister said patience was needed and it was no time for blame game.
In a slight spike, state reports 182 cases; 100 in Mumbai
Mumbai In an early warning sign for Maharashtra, 182 cases and one death were reported in the state on Tuesday. Since April, the highest number of cases in a 24-hour window were registered on April 23, when 194 tested positive. On Monday, the state had seen just about 92 cases, largely due to low testing over the weekend. While 24,158 tests were conducted on Tuesday, the number was 14,060 the previous day.
AMU prof served show cause for Pak visit sans prior varsity approval
Agra ::: A professor from the department of Arabic at Aligarh Muslim university has been served show cause notice by the university administration for allegedly visiting Pakistan without prior approval of the university authorities. The professor has replied to the notice and action on the part of the AMU vice chancellor is awaited. AMU spokesperson, Prof Shafey Kidwai refused to comment on the issue.
Eid celebrated with festive fervour in UP
Lucknow/Agra/Meerut: Special Eid prayers were offered at around 32,000 places across the state on Tuesday, with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere. Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended Eid greetings to the people. In a statement, Yogi Adityanath said that the Eid-ul-Fitr was a festival of joy and harmony. This year the festive occasion of Eid coincides with the Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya.
