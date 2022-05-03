‘Will take to streets if…’: MNS leaders warn after case against Raj Thackeray amid loudspeaker row

Soon after the Aurangabad police on Tuesday registered an offence against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers at mosques, some leaders of the party warned that they would “take to the streets” if further action is taken against the MNS head.

During a speech in Aurangabad on May 1, Raj Thackeray had asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed. On Tuesday, the Aurangabad Police registered a case against the MNS chief and the rally organisers under various IPC sections, including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

MNS Thane district president Avinash Jadhav hit out at chief minister Uddhav Thackeray over the issue and claimed it was (Shiv Sena founder) Bal Thackeray who had first demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, but his son has booked Raj Thackeray for the same.

“It was expected because the way these people (the government) were troubling us while giving us permission for the rally, they wanted to book Raj saheb. The next step could be his arrest. But our motto is purely social," news agency PTI quoted Jadhav as saying.

“MNS workers will take to the streets...every Hindu will also do the same and show the government its place,” Jadhav added.

Another MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said the party was always aware that Raj Thackeray would be booked since the conditions laid down for the rally were stringent. “The government will see the struggle of our party workers on roads. We don't fear cases. The action is to scare us. We will not be cowed down...protest will take place,” Deshpande said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with state home minister Dilip Walse Patil and ordered the police not to wait for anyone's permission to maintain a law and order situation in the state, news agency ANI reported.

Thackeray also held a telephonic conversation with the Maharashtra director general of police Rajnish Seth.

Intelligence has received reports that people from other states might come to Maharashtra to disturb the law and order situation in the state, Maharashtra home department informed, ANI added.

