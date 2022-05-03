Maharashtra CM meets home minister ahead of Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker 'deadline': Report
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is holding a meeting with state home minister Dilip Walse Patil over the law-and-order situation in the backdrop of the Maharashtra Navnirmal Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray's deadline over the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Patil, Maharashtra police chief Rajnish Seth and senior police officials also held a review meeting.
The CM meeting is being held even as Seth said the Aurangabad Police will take appropriate legal action against Raj Thackeray over his recent speech in the city against loudspeakers atop mosques.
Notices under section 149 of CrPC (preventing cognizable offences) have been issued to over 13,000 persons, Seth said.
“The Aurangabad CP is looking into the speech. He will take whatever legal action that is needed,” Seth told reporters, two days after Thackeray, at a rally in Aurangabad, called for “silencing” loudspeakers from the mosques from May 4.
In the Aurangabad rally, Raj Thackeray had asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed.
“The Maharashtra Police is capable of handling any kind of law-and-order situation. SRPF and home guards have been deployed in the state,” news agency PTI quoted Seth as saying.
“I appeal to everyone to maintain peace,” he added.
Seth said police are prepared to maintain law and order in the state and stern action will be taken against anyone seeking to disturb communal harmony. Leave of all police personnel has been cancelled, he said.
Cab shortage in Bengaluru? Why you are seeing fewer Ola, Ubers on the road
As more and more people shift to working from office, demand for the two biggest ride-hailing apps in Bengaluru, Ola and Uber, is growing everyday. Tanveer Pasha, the president of Ola and Uber drivers' association in Bengaluru, told The Indian Express that only around 30,000 cabs are on the roads today as compared to the 1 lakh-odd cabs that were in Bengaluru's during the pre-COVID times.
Covid-19 Updates on May 3, 2022: 103 new cases, zero fatality in Bengaluru
Bengaluru witnessed a hike in the daily Covid-19 caseload as the city reported 103 new cases on Monday from 93 cases reported on Sunday. With zero fatality the case positivity rate stands at 3.89. Meanwhile, 73 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. While Karnataka state on Monday reported 111 new cases. No Covid deaths were reported in the state. A total of 10,63,58,325 has been administered in the state so far.
Akshay Tritiya prompts wedding rush in Delhi
It is said that Goddess Madhura and God Sundaresa — avatars of Goddess Parvati and God Shiva — got married on Akshaya Tritiya. The day is, hence, considered auspicious for couples wanting to tie the knot, for it's believed that they will be blessed with prosperity and happiness. If not for all, this day definitely is lucky for Ruchi Kaul, a Gurugram-based consumer researcher, who is getting married on Akshay Tritiya.
Amit Shah says steps being taken in higher education will empower youth
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the youth builds the future and the character of the country. Shah also virtually inaugurated the Forensic Science Laboratory in Bellary from Bengaluru. Home Minister also launched a smart e-beat (electronic beat) app of the Karnataka Police. The Home Minister will also inaugurate the Bengaluru National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) Campus in the city's Sathnur village.
Groom and bride’s relatives get into a fight at UP wedding. 1 dead, 3 injured
A 25-year-old man from Bihar's Kaimur district who had gone to attend a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district was found dead after relatives and friends of the groom and bride clashed at the wedding, police said on Tuesday. Police said Saroj Sah, 25, and some other people invited by the groom misbehaved with the female dancers at about 10pm on Monday, something that the bride's side objected to.
