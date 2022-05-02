Raj Thackeray says no ‘Maha Aarti’ on Eid, loudspeaker a social issue
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday appealed to his party workers to not perform the announced 'Maha Aarti' on the occasion of 'Akshay Tritiya' on May 3 as he doesn't want to create any obstacle for Muslims during the Eid festival.
He reiterated that his campaign against loudspeakers was a social issue and he would disclose his future plans through Twitter on Tuesday.
“The loudspeaker issue is not a religious matter but a subject of public interest. What further needs to be done, I will inform tomorrow through my Twitter handle,” the MNS president tweeted.
Amid the ongoing political row over the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Raj Thackeray on Sunday had warned and said if loudspeakers are not taken down then the Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume compared to Azaan (a call for prayer by Muslims) from May 4.
The MNS chief termed the use of loudspeakers in mosques as "a social and not a religious issue" and exhorted that he was firm on the May 3 deadline for their removal.
Thackeray said loudspeaker is not a religious issue but it is a national issue and warned that if they don't stop, then we will also take a stand.
Also Read | On Raj Thackeray's loudspeakers 'deadline', Mumbai mayor's ‘court dates’ warning for MNS workers
"This is not a religious issue. It is a national issue but if you stop us, we will also take a stand. All the loudspeaker speaker is not under the law and it is illegal. The Supreme Court already said it was illegal, it was not a matter of Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad). When we take sabha they say it was an education zone, a temple zone, you can't take sabha, but for them, there is an objection. Who gave you rights?" asked the MNS chief.
-
Parents in rural Pune refuse surgery for children due to fear
PUNE As part of child health screening, Pune Zilla Parishad had medically checked 3.28 lakh children in the age group of 0-6 years based on 36 paediatric parameters in January 2022. During the last three months, 30 surgeries have been carried out and 18 are yet to be done. However, parents are refusing surgery for their children despite expert recommendation.
-
It’s a century! DU revels in centenary celebrations
It's not everyday that one gets to witness the centenary celebrations of one's university. The celebrations planned on the 100 year completion of the varsity kicked off in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Minister of Education, and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, and vice chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh.
-
Amit Shah to inaugurate Nrupathunga University in Bengaluru on Tuesday
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the Nrupathunga University and the NATGRID campus on Tuesday during Shah's day-long engagement in various public events in Bengaluru. The Home Minister is likely to start his day by paying tributes to Sri Basavanna on Basava Jayanthi at 10 am in the city's Basaveshwar Circle. The college was established by the erstwhile Mysore Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.
-
Mumbai airport to be closed for a day for pre-monsoon maintenance work on May 10
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will be closed for a day as part of the monsoon contingency plan on May 10, officials said. “The airport's both runways, 14/32 and 09/27, will remain non-operational on May 10, 2022, for pre monsoon maintenance and repair work,” CSMIA spokesperson. The airport will be shut from 11am to 5pm on Tuesday, May 10. “All operations will resume as usual from May 10, 2022 post 5pm,” CSMIA spokesperson said.
-
Bengaluru Acid Attack: 4 days on, accused still on the run
It's been four days since a 24-year-old woman was attacked with acid in the heart of Bengaluru and till date, there has been no success in arresting the accused, Nagesh. After mounting pressure, the police have strengthened the efforts and now 7 teams have been formed to arrest Nagesh at the earliest. The police had earlier formed three investigation teams, which were later increased to five and now seven teams are hunting for Nagesh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics