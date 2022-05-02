On Raj Thackeray's loudspeakers 'deadline', Mumbai mayor's ‘court dates’ warning for MNS workers
Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, responding to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum, said on Monday that loudspeakers should be used in accordance with noise pollution rules, and if anyone breaches the prescribed decibel limit, they should be removed.
She, however, warned Maharashtra Navnirmal Sena (MNS) workers of not taking the law into their hands, "otherwise their life will be wasted attending court dates".
"No one, including Muslims, opposed Hanuman Chalisa... Loudspeakers will be removed from temples and mosques. Appeal to all to maintain peace... Law is equal for all. If Raj Thackeray has said anything objectionable in his speech, then action will be taken against him," news agency ANI quoted Pednekar as saying.
Pednekar added, "Loudspeakers should be used in accordance with noise pollution rules. If anyone breaches the prescribed decibel limit then the loudspeaker. should be removed... MNS workers shouldn't take the law into their hands otherwise their life will be wasted attending court dates."
Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Sunday, Thackeray remained firm on the May 3 deadline for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.
The MNS head had accused the NCP chief of playing caste politics in Maharashtra, and said he was allergic to the word 'Hindu'. The MNS chief had said if the Uttar Pradesh government could remove the loudspeakers, what was stopping the Maharashtra government, led by his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, from doing so.
However, in a veiled attack on Thackeray, the chief minister had on Sunday said he does not pay attention to "new players" of Hindutva. Without naming the MNS, the CM also said the party was making experiments to see if any cause was working for it or not.
-
DDA seeks to carry out compensatory afforestation in other states
Struggling to find land for compensatory afforestation in the capital, the Delhi Development Authority has again written to the Union environment ministry seeking permission to carry it out in neighbouring states. DDA vice-chairman Manish Gupta wrote to the ministry on March 30 citing the paucity of land in Delhi for carrying out the afforestation and detailing how it will adversely impact upcoming development projects.
-
DU @100: East or West, Delhi University is the best!
Delhi University, the varsity that's considered highly coveted by students across India, is celebrating its 100th year. Cultural fests 1. Hats off to the ones behind the scenes! DUSU elections 6. Upbeat energy takes over the campus amid presidential debates and sloganeering. Creative slogans: No election campaign is complete without slogans. Heritage connect 11. Zakir Husain Delhi College is the oldest academic institution of not only at DU but also in the Capital.
-
Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru leads to waterlogging in parts of city
In a big respite from the scorching heat, Bengaluru received heavy rainfall on Sunday, but it also resulted in waterlogging in several parts of the city. The roads in Jayadeva hospital junction in the Karnataka capital have been water-logged, causing a traffic snarl. Areas affected by waterlogging, power interruption in Bengaluru Several parts of Bengaluru, including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar and Hosahalli, were battered by the downpour.
-
Punjab and Haryana high court stays arrest of Kumar Vishwas
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday stayed the arrest of former Aam Aadmi Party leader and poet Kumar Vishwas in a criminal case registered against Vishwas by Punjab Police in Rupnagar on April 12. The high court bench of justice Anoop Chitkara observed that the penal provisions under which the petitioner stands arraigned are not prima facie made out against him.
-
PSI Scam: Fresh FIR lists 22 Bengaluru candidates as accused; 12 arrested
Soon after it came to light that large-scale cheating was facilitated at last year's police sub-inspector recruitment exams in centres other than Kalaburagi as well, the Crime Investigation Department investigating the scam arrested 12 people from Bengaluru on Saturday. The 12 persons were said to have passed the PSI recruitment exams and are currently spending 10 days in police custody.
