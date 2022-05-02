Police reviews Raj Thackeray’s speech to check for violation of rally permit
Mumbai: A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray gave a provocative speech announcing that he will begin chanting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside mosques from May 4, the state government said it was evaluating his speech to see if police action could be taken against him and the organisers of his rally for violation of conditions put by the local police while permitting the rally.
The state home department swung into action on Monday and asked the police commissioner of Aurangabad to submit a report after reviewing Raj’s speech. A decision on the action is expected to be taken on Tuesday.
Home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Monday said that Aurangabad commissioner Nikhil Gupta will review the speech to check if the conditions set by the police were violated during the rally. He will seek legal opinion and submit a report to the authorities, Walse-Patil said.
The minister further said that he has convened a meeting of senior home and police department officials on Tuesday after which the decision on the action against Thackeray would be taken.
If the need arises, the department will consult chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on the issue, the home minister said.
The Aurangabad Police Commissionerate has already started issuing notices to local MNS leaders for violation of the conditions under which the permission for the rally was given.
Raj Thackeray addressed a rally in Aurangabad on Sunday and asked his party workers to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques on loudspeakers if the same were not removed by May 4.
“I do not want to incite the riots….but I would not be responsible for what happens after the deadline,” he said. The permission for the rally was given with 16 conditions, including restricting the crowd to 15,000 and mandating Raj to avoid using offensive slogans, and religious, casteist and regional references during the rally.
The police, prima facie, feel the conditions were breached during the rally, said home department officials, requesting anonymity.
Speaking to the media in Pune on Monday, Walse-Patil said that a few leaders were trying to create communal tension in the society using provocative language. “These are the deliberate attempts to polarise people in the state and the country in the name of religion with the help of some other parties. Whether to take action against Raj Thackeray for his speech will be decided after the Aurangabad police submits their report with the legal opinion. The government will take appropriate decisions. Police have been closely watching the situation. We are appealing to the people of Maharashtra to maintain peace and not pay heed to the provocative appeals,” he said.
Walse-Patil said that Raj Thackeray was not above the law and Supreme Court orders apply to him too. “Except between 10 pm and 6 am, the apex court has allowed the use of loudspeakers in the religious places. Thackeray cannot have his diktat over the court order. If somebody is targeting a specific community or say Muslim community, it affects not only that particular community but the entire society. It will have an impact on the aarti, kirtan, celebration during Ganpati and Navratri too. The decision over the permissions to the loudspeakers does not lie with any leader. The permission related rules are very clear and apply to all,” he said.
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that the state government runs as per the rules and laws laid down by the constitution and that dictatorship by anybody will not be tolerated. “We would not tolerate an ultimatum by anybody. Everybody will have to follow the set laws and rules,” he said.
According to the officials from the home department, the state government had decided to deal with the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ agitation very strictly and not allow any tension to evoke because of it.
The police has made permission mandatory for use of loudspeakers and is unlikely to allow the use of loudspeakers outside the mosques, as announced by the MNS chief. At the same time, the police have also been asked to take action against the illegal loudspeakers in mosques and ensure that the SC guidelines related to the noise levels are complied with.
After the rout of his party in successive elections since 2014, Raj Thackeray has recently adopted hardline Hindutva. He has raised the issue of loudspeakers used by mosques for azan or daily calls for prayer and demanded the same should be removed else his party workers will stage Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques as a protest. He has been supported by the BJP, which was the first party to demand the removal of loudspeakers.
-
Gagan Malik to look after upgradation work at Pune airport
PUNE Former airport director of Goa Gagan Malik is promoted as general manager of the Airports Authority of India and has been posted at Pune international airport in Lohegaon on Monday. The Pune airport expansion project includes the construction of a new terminal building at ₹400 crores, a multilevel car parking for ₹120 crores and a new cargo complex at a cost of about ₹300 crores.
-
Nearly two years after body was found, second wife and her lover arrested for killing Pune man
Nearly two years after a 48-year-old man was found dead along the old Mumbai-Pune highway, police have arrested one Savkar Tatyaba Ghule's second wife and Chilwant's lover who allegedly killed him to usurp his property. According to the police, the accused, identified as Pallavi Savkar Ghule alias Pallavi Vitthal Chilwant (38) and her boyfriend Ganesh Devram Darekar (32), had in 2019 planned to con one Savkar Tatyaba Ghule.
-
Suspects booked for stealing valuables worth ₹13 lakh from Gurugram home: Police
The police have booked some unidentified suspects for allegedly breaking into a house in Sector 23 and decamping with valuables worth around ₹13 lakh on Friday, said the officials on Monday. According to Agarwal, his brother arrived in India from London along with his wife and two children a few days ago.“ We had only locked one window having a net, while the one having glass panes was left open.
-
On Akshaya Tritiya glitter in gold, mango sales in Pune
PUNE This Akshaya Tritiya ,which is celebrated on May 3, there is huge demand for both gold jewellery and mangoes as people were not able to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya to the fullest over the last two years due to the pandemic. According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious for buying new things, especially gold and mangoes.
-
E-bus service started at Sinhagad fort, tourists unhappy with high ticket fares
PUNE The much anticipated e-bus service at Sinhagad fort finally started on Monday, a day after it was inaugurated by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. With the bus service having started from the foothills of Sinhagad fort, private vehicles have now been barred from the hilltop due to traffic congestion issues. For every individual, the administration has decided to charge ₹50 for a one-way bus fare while for children, it is ₹25.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics