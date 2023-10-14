Happy that Pakistan could not dedicate victory to Hamas: Israel envoy on India's win

Israel on Saturday did not miss the chance to thank India for its support after India decimated Pakistan in the World Cup match by seven wickets. Sharing a photo of an Indian fan at Narendra Modi Stadium waving a poster of PM Modi and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon said Israel is happy that India emerged victorious and Pakistan could not attribute its victory to the terrorists of Hamas. "We were really moved by Indian friends showing their solidarity with Israel by displaying posters during the match," Naor tweeted. The embassy too thanked India for the cricket fan for the 'India stands with Israel' poster.

Israel thanks India as a fan waved a India stands with Israel poster during the India-Pakistan match on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India's position on the Israel-Hamas war is interesting as India stands with Israel and unequivocally condemns terrorism but India also advocates direct negotiations towards "establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan is a strong critic of Israel and a defender of Palestinian rights. Pakistan cricketer Muhammad Rizwan faced backlash in India after he dedicated Pakistan's recent win against Sri Lanka to the people of Gaza. "This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. 🤲🏼 Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout," Rizwan tweeted on Wednesday. He was criticised on social media and compared to Hamas militants.

The blitzkrieg between Israel and Hamas continued for the eighth day with no sign of mitigation. Amid speculations of Israel's ground invasion into Gaza, Netanyahu on Saturday met the soldiers near the Gaza border and hinted that more is coming. Israel asked Gazans to move to south as casualties run in several thousands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON