Har Ghar Tiranga: How govt plans to celebrate Independence Day in the country

India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on August 15 and several events to commemorate the momentous occasion has been planned by the government.

Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is gaining momentum with national flags being hoisted and displayed at places across the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: I-Day flag distribution campaign leads to concerns over disposal

We look at how this campaign panned out so far across the nation.

PM Modi distributed national flags

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed out national flags to the daughters of PMO staff members after they tied rakhi on his wrist. “Every Indian has a special bond with the Tiranga. Gave the Tiranga to my young friends earlier today. The smile on their faces says it all!” PM Modi said in a tweet.

‘Tiranga Prabhat Pheri’ in Delhi

BJP MPs on Thursday carried out a ‘Tiranga Prabhat Pheri’ to mark the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative. Over 300 people including BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Nishikhant Dubey attended the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are taking out ‘Tiranga Prabhat Pheri’ so that respect for the tricolour and the feeling of patriotism can be instilled among the countrymen,” Tiwari said.

Flag Foundation of India celebrated ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ event

The Flag Foundation of India (FFI) celebrated the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign at the national Capital’s Connaught Place’s Central Park on Saturday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, which saw patriotic songs reverberate around the venue under the national flag.

The event also saw the launch of FFI’s latest anthem ‘Jeetega India’, which was applauded by those present.

Massive flag rally in Visakhapatnam

A massive ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ rally was organised on August 7 by holding a 300-meter-long national flag in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Marking the seventh day of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, the rally that began from Victory at Sea to Park Hotel junction reportedly had hundreds of people participating, including officials and students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upcoming events

National flags will be hoisted across six continents at six different time zones and three oceans on August 15 on Indian Navy ships. The national flags will be hoisted in the presence of Indian diaspora and local dignitaries.

Similarly, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) will hoist national flags across 150 historical monuments and sites on the Independence Day.