Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Har Ghar Tiranga': Shah hoists flag at home, Himanta 'goosebumps' moment. Watch

'Har Ghar Tiranga': Shah hoists flag at home, Himanta 'goosebumps' moment. Watch

india news
Updated on Aug 13, 2022 10:16 AM IST
‘Har Ghar Tiranga’: PM Modi has urged citizens to hoist tricolour at their homes.
‘Har Ghar Tiranga’: Amit Shah hoists flag at his home, ((ANI) )
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday morning was seen hoisting the tricolour at his residence along with his wife as the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign kicks off. The August 13-August 15 drive urges people to hoist the national flag at their homes to mark India’s 75th independence day.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Amit Shah was seen hoisting the tricolour with his wife. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is a part of the government’s 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens of the country to hoist flags at their homes and also change their social media display pictures to embrace the spirit of Independence Day celebrations.

In a move to allow the public to hoist the tricolour day and night, the Flag Code of India, 2002, was modified by the central government. The details of the July 20 order were shared by union home secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter to secretaries of all central ministries and departments.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also led a morning march in Guwahati in the spirit of the campaign.

Sharing photos and videos, he wrote in a tweet, "Delighted to begin my day with school students who spontaneously took part in the 'Prabhat Pheri' (a traditional morning march) taken out to celebrate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav ahead of #IndependenceDay. Their chanting of 'Vande Mataram' really gave me goosebumps! (sic)"

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel also led an event in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
amit shah independence day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP