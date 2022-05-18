'Hardik gratitude': On Patel, Congress says these are not his words

The Congress on Wednesday accused Hardik Patel of singing BJP's tune as the Patidat leader resigned from the Grand Old Party writing a caustic letter addressed to party president Sonia Gandhi. Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said these are not the allegations of someone who has quit the Congress, but of the BJP. Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV posted a message of Rahul Gandhi with a cryptic message saying those who are scared, 'hardik' gratitude to them. "Those who stand by truth stand with ideology," the tweet read.

"If you talk about (party's) leadership, you were sharing a stage with Rahul Gandhi a few days back. Who stopped you from meeting him? We have internal democracy. There is a thin line between internal democracy & indiscipline. BJP doesn't have internal democracy," the party's Rajya Sabha MP said.

In his letter, Hardik Patel said the Congress did not care about the country and Gujarat. The party had insulted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He and his community faced ridicule and contempt and he feels 'sad and disgusted' at the same time.

"Over the last 3 years I have found that the Congress party and its leadership both at central and state level have been merely reduced to opposing everything, whereas the people always seek an alternative that thinks of their future and is capable of taking India ahead," Hardik Patel said.

The Patidar leader said the lack of seriousness about all issues, in general, is a major problem with the Congress's senior leadership. "Whenever I met with the senior leadership, I alsways felt that leaders were not really interested in hearing about problems concerning the people of Gujarat byt were more engrossed on what messages they had received on their mobile and other such trivial things," he said adding that Congress leaders are mostly abroad when the party, the country needs them.

"...big leaders of Congress in Gujarat are far away from issues of Gujarat but are more focussed on ensuring that chicken sandwich for leaders who have come from Delhi is delivered on time," Hardik Patel wrote.

