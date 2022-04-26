Currently in Congress, hope leaders find a way I remain here: Hardik Patel

Hardik Patel, working president of the Gujarat Congress, on Tuesday said he was currently with the grand old party and expressed his hope that central leaders would find a way to ensure that things did not go the other way. Patel said there were others who wanted him to leave the Congress and break his morale.

Patel took to Twitter to express his views while tagging an interview he gave to a newspaper regarding his association with the Congress. “I am in Congress currently. I hope the central leaders find a way so that I continue to remain in the Congress. There are others who want Hardik to leave the Congress. They want to break my morale,” he wrote.

His statement came a day after he dismissed media reports that hinted at his switching over to the BJP before the Assembly election in the state, likely to be held in December this year. He had recently praised the saffron camp.

He said, “People talk about so many things. When Joe Biden was elected as US President, I praised him because the Vice President (Kamala Harris) was of Indian descent. Does that mean that I am joining Joe Biden's party? In politics, if our enemy is good and worth appreciating, we have to keep that in mind too."

"If they (BJP) are good at decision making, we also need to make quick decisions. If you waste time, people will eventually drift away from us. There are many who want to strengthen the party. My only point is that such youngsters must get space in the party," Patel added.

He also said that while he was unhappy with the state leadership, he held no ill-feeling towards Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"I have said it earlier too. I am unhappy with the state leadership, not Rahul Gandhi or Priyankaji. My only problem with the state leadership is that the party must give responsibilities to strong and committed people as state Assembly elections are approaching," Patel said, adding the party must give space to those working at the village-level to strengthen the organisation.

Urging people to not read much between the lines or spread rumours about his "unhappiness", Hardik said the Congress was like a family where members were free to raise questions and express their views.

(With agency inputs)

